The future of fillers looks promising with opportunities in tablets, capsules, ointment, and other pharmaceutical market. Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market are expected to reach an estimated $2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing government spending on healthcare, disease prevalence, along with growing demand for generic medicines.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of fillers in the global pharmaceutical industry includes the increasing use of lactose in nanotechnology based drug formulation.



The study includes the fillers in the global pharmaceutical market size and forecast for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market through 2024, segmented by application, filler type, and region as follows:



Global Pharmaceutical Fillers Market by Application [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Tablets Direct Compression Wet Granulation Dry Granulation Capsules Others



Global Pharmaceutical Fillers Market by Filler Type [Volume (kt) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Lactose Sucrose Mannitol Dextrose Sorbitol Starch Cellulose Calcium Phosphate Calcium Carbonate Talc Others



Global Pharmaceutical Fillers Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Italy UK Asia Pacific China India Japan The Rest of the World

Some of the fillers companies for the global pharmaceutical market profiled in this report include DFE Pharma, Merck Group, Rayonier Advanced Materials, Meggle Group, Lactose India Limited, Imerys, Omya, Mineral Technologies, and Cargill Sorbitol and others.



The analyst forecasts that lactose will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its high compatibility with active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and increasing demand for antacid tablets.



Within the filler in pharmaceutical market, fillers for tablets will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and higher incidence of chronic diseases.



North America will remain the largest region due to higher healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare facilities, and aging population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of health insurance policies.



Some of the features of “Fillers in the Global Pharmaceutical Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market size by application, and filler type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Fillers in the global pharmaceutical market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market by filler type (lactose, sucrose, mannitol, dextrose, sorbitol, starch, cellulose, calcium phosphate, talc, calcium carbonate, and others), application (tablet, capsule, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of fillers in the global pharmaceutical market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to fillers in the global pharmaceutical market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market?

Q.8 What are the new developments for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes for fillers in the global pharmaceutical area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years for fillers in the global pharmaceutical market?

