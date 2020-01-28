Centennial, CO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liteye Systems, Inc. (USA) and Chess Dynamics (UK), a Cohort plc company, have announced the signing of a new strategic alliance agreement between the two companies. The agreement grants Liteye the exclusive right to market a portfolio of Chess products and services in the United States. The strategic alliance provides a robust array of layered technologies available to address force protection and surveillance.

“This agreement is a huge accomplishment for both companies,” said Graham Beall, MD of Chess Technologies. “It enables us to expand our US business in support of the current and pending future contracts for Department of Defense, civilian agencies and other US based security customers.”

“This new agreement significantly expands our force protection and surveillance product portfolio beyond Counter UAS to now include fire control solutions, airport sense and warn, Naval gunnery systems and more,” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. “This is a huge win for Chess Dynamics and Liteye Systems and we couldn’t be more proud.”

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, convert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020!

About Chess

Founded in 1993, Chess is a world leader in advanced integrated systems and technologies for detecting, tracking, classifying and disrupting a wide range of potential naval, land and air threats. The company provides a unique suite of innovative surveillance and fire control system capabilities that are fundamental to critical defense programs and vital commercial infrastructure projects. One example is its highly capable military counter-UAS solution, AUDS, that provides an effective defense against this growing threat. Chess was acquired by Cohort plc in December 2018.

