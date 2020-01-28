Jackson, MS, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery describes a number of procedures that are performed on the stomach or intestines in order to produce fast weight loss. Weight-loss surgeries alter your digestive system to help you lose weight by restricting how much you can eat, and/or by reducing the absorption of nutrients. After surgery, patients tend to feel full faster, reducing instances of overeating and encouraging portion control. Reducing what you eat via surgery can keep weight off in the long-term if you are committed. Quick weight loss due to bariatric surgery in this case isn’t for mere aesthetic benefit only, excessive weight gain places strain on the body’s joints and organs which can lead to a number of debilitating health conditions and even early death. Bariatric surgery can quickly decrease risks for common weight related conditions such as: • High cholesterol • High blood pressure • Sleep apnea • Diabetes • Heart attacks • Strokes • Acid reflux • Circulation issues • Chronic pain • Chronic infections • Inflammatory diseases Who is a candidate for weight loss surgery? Many surgeons will require that the patient shows some degree of commitment to losing weight, particularly if their weight poses a risk when it comes to the safety of an intrusive surgical procedure. Weight loss surgery is performed in patients where diet and exercise either hasn’t worked or is made difficult by an individual’s weight or health status. Bariatric surgery is geared toward patients whose body mass indexes range in the obesity category rather than those who are just a bit overweight and can use diet and exercise interventions instead. You may be a candidate for bariatric surgery if: • Your body mass index (BMI) is 40+ (extreme obesity). • Your BMI ranges from 35-39.9 (obesity), and you have one or more weight-related health problems, such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or severe sleep apnea. • Some people may qualify for certain types of weight-loss surgery with a bit lower BMI 30-34 and weight-related health conditions are present. Is weight loss surgery risky? Still, all forms of weight-loss surgery, including gastric bypass, are major procedures that can pose serious risks and side effects. As with any major surgery, gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries pose potential health risks, both in the short term and long term. Some short-term risks and complications associated with weight loss surgery include: • Hemorrhaging/Internal bleeding • Internal organ puncture • Bowel perforation • Bacterial infections/Wound infections • Gastrointestinal leakage • Adverse reactions to anesthesia • Blood clots • Respiratory distress • Rare instances of mortality Possible long-term risks and complications: • Dumping syndrome (a cause of gastrointestinal distress) • Gallstone formation • Bowel obstruction • Hernias • Ulcers • Malnutrition (low absorption of nutrients) • Gallstones • Hernias • Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) • Stomach perforation Successful bariatric surgeries can only work as well as the patient will allow. Making permanent healthy changes to your diet and get regular exercise will improve the chances of long-term progress. Diet Demand suggests that anyone considering weight loss surgery should look into medical weight loss as a much safer option. Medical weight loss is a way to lose weight naturally based on your body composition and health profile. As a specialist in telemedicine based weight loss, Diet Demand offers customized diet and prescription plans, along with personal diet coaching by phone. Clients are seeing success rates of over 90%, with long-term weight loss following directly afterward. At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation. About the Company: DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss. DietDemand Providing Care Across The USA Headquarters: Escondido, CA (888) 786-9568 info@dietdemand.com http://www.dietdemand.com/

Diet Demand DietDemand 888-786-9568 info@dietdemand.com