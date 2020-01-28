New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flavor and Fragrance Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790528/?utm_source=GNW



The global flavor and fragrance market looks promising with opportunities in dairy, savory/snacks, fine fragrance, cosmetics, toiletries, household, and air care. The global flavor and fragrance market is expected to reach an estimated $36.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing disposable income among the middle class, changing consumer preference, and growing awareness among customers to buy products that contain natural ingredients.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the flavor and fragrance industry, includes the increasing use of biotic ingredients in beverage and dairy products.



The study includes the flavor and fragrance market size and forecast for the global flavor and fragrance market through 2024, segmented by product type, application, raw material, country, and region as follows:



Flavor and Fragrance Market by Product Type (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024):

Flavor Fragrance



Flavor and Fragrance Market by Application Type (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024):

By Flavor: Dairy Savory/Snacks Beverage Confectionery/ Bakery Others By Fragrance: Fine fragrance Cosmetics and toiletries Soaps and detergents Household and air care Others



Flavor and Fragrance Market by Raw Material (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024)

Aroma Chemical Essential Oils



By Region (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024)

By Flavor North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World By Fragrance North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Flavor and Fragrance Market by Country (Value ($B) shipment analysis from 2013-2024)

US Western Europe Eastern Europe Central Europe China Japan India Middle East South America Africa

Some of the flavor and fragrance companies profiled in this report include Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, Mane SA, Frutarom, Sensient Flavors, Robertet SA and T. Hasegawa and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that flavor is expected to remain the largest segment by value due to growing popularity of nutritionally supplemented functional foods, low-sodium foods, and low-sugar beverages.



Within the global flavor and fragrance market, beverage will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing consumption of energy soft drinks, sports drinks, and juices.



Asia Pacific will be expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over forecast period due to strengthening economies, growing urbanization, changing lifestyle, and a rise in per capita income.



Some of the features of “Flavor and Fragrance Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Global flavor and fragrance market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global flavor and fragrance market size by various applications such as product type, application, and raw material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global flavor and fragrance market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of flavor and fragrance in the global flavor and fragrance market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of flavor and fragrance in the global flavor and fragrance market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth trends in the global flavor and fragrance market by product (flavor and fragrance), applications (dairy, savory/Snacks, confectionery/bakery, beverage, fine fragrance, cosmetic and toiletry, soaps and detergents, household and air care, and others), raw materials (aroma chemical and essential oils), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)?

Q.2.

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6.

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11.

What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the industry?

