January 28, 2020 at 10.00 am (CET+1)

Invitation: Kemira to publish Financial Statements Bulletin 2019 on February 11, 2020

Kemira Oyj will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2019 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).



Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 1.30 pm (11.30 am UK time) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd Floor, Helsinki. During the conference, Kemira’s President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com /investors . The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:

FI +358 9 8171 0310

SE +46 8 5664 2651

UK +44 333 300 08 04

US +1 631 913 14 22

Conference ID: 27538399#

Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709



