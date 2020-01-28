Kemira Oyj
Press Release
January 28, 2020 at 10.00 am (CET+1)
Invitation: Kemira to publish Financial Statements Bulletin 2019 on February 11, 2020
Kemira Oyj will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2019 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).
Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 1.30 pm (11.30 am UK time) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd Floor, Helsinki. During the conference, Kemira’s President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/investors. The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.
You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:
FI +358 9 8171 0310
SE +46 8 5664 2651
UK +44 333 300 08 04
US +1 631 913 14 22
Conference ID: 27538399#
For more information, please contact
Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com
Kemira Oyj
HELSINKI, FINLAND
