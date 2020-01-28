New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegan protein bar market is expected to grow from USD 126.00 Million in 2017 to USD 253.00 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets. Vegan protein bar producers are stimulating their products with components that promote health, wellness, and overall ability to take health-conscious customers into consideration. A growing consumer base has led the stores to stack vegan protein bars in supermarkets and shops, thus smoothing buying of the same. Moreover, marketing campaigns for vegan protein bars as a substitute for meal replacement, by the fitness clubs, have propelled the demand of these products. With an increasing number of health clubs and surging awareness about vegan protein bars, the market is expected to witness a rise in demand during the forecast period.
Protein bars are nutrition bars containing a high proportion of protein to carbohydrates/fats. The human body needs protein to build muscles in addition to other nutrients. Vegan protein bars contain only protein from plant sources such as peas, brown rice, hemp, and soybeans. They make perfect breakfast, are an ideal snack and are easy to carry in the handbag and to the gym. Vegan Protein Bar feeds the muscles with high-quality protein from a vegetable source.
With an increasing number of health clubs and rising awareness about protein bars, the vegan protein bar market is expected to witness a rise in demand during the forecast period. However, it is expected that the high cost of vegan protein bars may hamper market growth.
Key players operating in the global vegan protein bar market include Simply Protein, BHU Foods, PROBAR LLC, Health Warrior, NuGo Nutrition, Gomacro, Garden of Life, Raw Rev and Risebar among others. To enhance their market position in the global vegan protein bar market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.
The nuts segment had a market value of USD 50.18 million in 2018
The type segment is divided into vegetable, nuts and others. The nuts segment emerged as the leader in the global vegan protein bar market with a revenue of USD 50.18 million in 2018. Nuts are rich in healthy fats, proteins and essential vitamins and minerals which is one of the primary reasons driving this increase in demand. Nuts also have the ability to help prevent a number of chronic diseases.
The adult male segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% in 2019-2026
The application segment includes adult male, adult female, youth and others. The adult male segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.15% over the forecast period. This increased growth rate can be attributed to the preference of adult males buying protein bars for various purposes, such as weight management, improving muscle mass, and increasing energy. The vegan protein bars also help in eliminating hunger to meet the fitness goals for adult males.
Regional Segment Analysis of the Vegan Protein Bar Market
The North America region led the global vegan protein bar market with a market share of 37.14% in 2018 owing to the increase in demand for high protein snacks due to increased awareness about fitness and the shift in eating pattern towards healthy food. The Europe region held a considerable share market owing to increased health awareness and extensive research and development programs. Increasing health responsiveness is pushing market players to focus on R&D to introduce healthy alternatives to meals or bars with high protein nourishment in the European market.
About the report:
The global Vegan Protein Bar market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Kilograms), consumption (Kilograms), imports (Kilograms) and exports (Kilograms). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
Customization of the Report:
The report can be customized as per client requirements.
