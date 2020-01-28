Sponda Plc Press release 28 January 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Sponda’s renewed Arkadia n:o 6 reaches rooftop height

Today, Sponda’s newest premium office location, Arkadia n:o 6, celebrates its topping out. The project, which began in spring 2018, is progressing as planned and will be completed in autumn 2020. Tenant demand for the new premises has been high, and nearly all the available spaces have been leased. One such new tenant is Finnish technology company Wolt.

Arkadia n:o 6 enjoys an excellent location in the heart of Helsinki, in close proximity to Narinkkatori Square in Kamppi, with great transport links and services. Over 23,000 square metres of high-tech office space is being constructed, enveloped by a protected facade. Floorplates of over 3,000 square metres allow for the operation of larger companies on a single floor.

Communal and youthful space

“When choosing our office space, it was very important to us that the location was as central as possible. Competition for the best talents is fierce, and office location is a very important factor for many applicants. In addition, we wanted to have all of our staff on one floor for as long as possible. The floor space at Arkadia made this possible without us having to compromise on location. Sponda’s representatives, the ease of collaboration, and the services provided at Arkadia convinced us this was a good home for us as we continue to grow,” explains Karoliina Ratia, Project Manager at Wolt.

When designing the Wolt office space, Finnish design company Rune & Berg focused on the communality, youthfulness, and flexibility of the premises. “The heart of the office is the lounge, where different events can be held and where employees can spend time together. The space is also suitable for work, which offers variety to the working environment. The office also has a large terrace, which makes it possible to extend work and event spaces outdoors,” says Sini-Tiina Sundberg, Account Manager at Rune & Berg.

The style of the facade is visible in the lobby

Rune & Berg has also designed the lobby so that it functions as the building’s heart and meeting place. “Having the architecture of the facade visible on the inside of the building was at the core of our design. For example, we have replicated the materials of the facade in the lobby by using copper in the front desk, lighting, and signs. The patinated copper tone is also present in the green concrete wall, which was cast on site and has been treated with colour pigments,” explains Sundberg.

In addition to Wolt, other companies moving to the renewed Arkadia n:o 6 include Vincit, Aktia, CBRE, and Seriously Digital Entertainment. Restaurant services will be provided by Itsudemo Sushi and by top class restaurant Farang, which will be opening on two levels in early 2020.

Arkadia n:o 6 utilises 100% green energy. The garage has a total of 13 recharging points for electric cars. The premises have seen investments in high-quality indoor air and energy efficiency, and the aim is to reach the level of Very Good in BREAAM environmental certification.

