Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience.
Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and challenges. This introductory course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.
A regulatory overview will be given by an expert in the field to ensure that all participants are fully aware of the requirements. The programme will then address the choice of packaging and discuss compatibility, ICH testing, extractables, and leachables. There will be detailed coverage of the role of packaging in new product development, together with the main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available.
Sessions on trade and transit requirements, environment, artwork, and more specific areas such as child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging will complete the course and ensure that all delegates leave with a comprehensive understanding of all key aspects of this topic.
Benefits of attending:
Agenda
Programme Day One
The role of packaging
Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging
Regulatory overview
Regulatory overview (continued)
Choice of pharmaceutical packaging
Programme Day Two
New product development (NPD) process and the role of packaging
Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials
Trade/transit requirements
Specifications
Environment
Artwork requirements
Some special requirements for packaging
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8chko
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: