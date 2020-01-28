Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience.

Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and challenges. This introductory course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

A regulatory overview will be given by an expert in the field to ensure that all participants are fully aware of the requirements. The programme will then address the choice of packaging and discuss compatibility, ICH testing, extractables, and leachables. There will be detailed coverage of the role of packaging in new product development, together with the main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials available.

Sessions on trade and transit requirements, environment, artwork, and more specific areas such as child-resistant closures and tamper-evident packaging will complete the course and ensure that all delegates leave with a comprehensive understanding of all key aspects of this topic.

Benefits of attending:

Gain a useful insight into packaging component and material selection

a useful insight into packaging component and material selection Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems

key properties of various packaging materials/systems Appreciate pack testing and evaluation

pack testing and evaluation Better understand packaging component specifications

packaging component specifications Hear about printing processes and controls

printing processes and controls Acquire knowledge on artwork generation and control

knowledge on artwork generation and control Ensure that you comply with the regulatory requirements

that you comply with the regulatory requirements Learn about transit packaging

about transit packaging Consider trade/supply chain requirements

Agenda



Programme Day One



The role of packaging

Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging

Regulatory overview

Agencies, guidelines, and legislation

Dossier requirements

International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Regulatory overview (continued)

Differences between submissions in the EU and USA Barcoding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR Counterfeiting and product security Drug Quality and Security Act Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)



Choice of pharmaceutical packaging

Compatibility and ICH testing

Testing and evaluation Extractables and leachables



Programme Day Two



New product development (NPD) process and the role of packaging

Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials

Primary - key properties - glass, plastics, metals, blisters, laminates, tubes, aerosols, closures

Secondary - pharmaceutical labelling - labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons

Manufacture, benefits, potential Issues, testing

Trade/transit requirements

Specifications

Environment

Artwork requirements

Some special requirements for packaging

Medical devices - (briefly) - Categories, CE marking requirements

Child-resistant closures

Tamper evidence

Readability

Braille

Patient compliance

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8chko

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900