Sven Buhrkall (70), Consultant, Master in Science and Economics and Chairman of Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board for 16 years and a member of Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board for 22 years intends to retire from the Supervisory Board in continuation of the Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2020. Sven Buhrkall will continue as a Shareholder Representative of Jyske Bank.

By then, Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board is expected to elect the present Deputy Chairman, Managing Director, Kurt Bligaard Pedersen (60), MSc in Political Science as its new Chairman. Kurt Bligaard Pedersen has been a member of Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board for six years and Deputy Chairman during the entire period. Kurt Bligaard Pedersen was elected to the Supervisory Board in connection with the merger with BRFkredit. He had been a member of BRFkredit’s Supervisory Board for 13 years, hereof the last eight years as Deputy Chairman.

New candidate to the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board intends to nominate Programme Manager, Bente Overgaard (55), MSc in Political Science as a candidate to the Supervisory Board at the coming Annual General Meeting. Bente Overgaard was previously Group Managing Director of Nykredit for eight years.





