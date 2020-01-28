Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Management for Clinical Research" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ensure your clinical trials comply with the latest focus on GCP inspections and develop your own quality risk management principles and procedures.
Risk management is becoming increasingly important to running clinical trials and ensuring compliance with regulatory expectations. There are now numerous pharmaceutical guidelines covering risk management including ICH Q9 and the revised ICH GCP R2.
This essential two-day course will explain the importance of using risk management techniques in clinical research to comply with the latest focus on inspection in this area. It will show you how risk management can improve the quality of your clinical trials and demonstrate the importance of using risk analysis and risk management techniques in clinical trials and risk-based monitoring.
You will learn how to identify, evaluate and implement specific risk-based techniques for risk management, including a clinical quality management framework.
The course will enable you to develop quality risk management principles applicable to clinical research, as well as to identify and share best practices for implementing risk management tools and approaches.
Benefits of attending:
Who Should Attend?
Anyone working on clinical trials including CRAs, monitors, clinical managers, project managers, lead clinical research associates, data managers, statisticians, study managers and those in QA/audit/QC and document management. It will also be relevant to those who work alongside the study team, such as regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance.
Agenda
Programme - Day One
Risk-based concepts and terminology
Outline of industry guidance and regulatory expectations
Importance and benefits of risk management
Risk management process
New proposed ICH risk-based quality management system (QMS) for clinical trials
Programme - Day Two
Risk-based processes/tools and techniques
Risk-based approach to the protocol
Risk-based approach to monitoring
Brief review of risk-based approaches to QC/QA (auditing)
