Wirtek A/S has entered into a Liquidity providing (LP) agreement with Lago Kapital Ltd.

According to the agreement Lago Kapital Ltd will quote bids and offers for Wirtek A/S's share within the framework for NASDAQ Denmark Copenhagen rules for liquidity providing. The spread of the bid and offer prices is a maximum of 4 per cent calculated on the bid price. The quotes on bid and offer must be at least DKK 15.000 worth of shares. The intention is to promote liquidity in the share.

Lago Kapital Ltd shall quote bids and offers for Wirtek A/S's share in the trading system of NASDAQ Denmark Copenhagen on each trading day for at least 85 percent of the continuous trading period and in the auction procedures applicable to the share.

Liquidity Providing in accordance with the agreement will commence on February 3, 2020. The agreement will be in force initially for a fixed term of three (3) months and thereafter until further notice with a notice period of one (1) calendar month.

Wirtek A/S, listed on NasdaqOMX, is a Danish consultancy services company with strong competencies in software development and testing services. We provide our customers with flexible services of high quality at competitive prices from our Development and Test Centers in Romania. Our competencies include web-based, mobile as well as embedded software solutions, quality assurance and product testing. Wirtek focuses on building long-term and win-win customer partnerships that create added value for our customers. The Wirtek Group consists of Wirtek A/S and the wholly-owned subsidiary Software-Pro ApS in Denmark as well as the wholly-owned subsidiary Wirtek SRL in Romania.

