This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in South Africa for micro, small, medium-sized and large enterprises. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting and public cloud services.



This report provides:

Forecasts for operator services to micro, small, medium-sized and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security and co-location and hosting.

An estimate of the total market for these ICT services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service.

Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large).

Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).

Coverage:

Countries modelled South Africa

Enterprise sizes Micro (0-9 employees) Small (10-49 employees) Medium (50-249 employees) Large (250+ employees)



Services:

Mobile Voice and messaging Handset data Mobile broadband IoT connectivity

Fixed Narrowband voice VoBB ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other fixed broadband Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s

ICT Unified communications (UC) and hosted voice Security Co-location and hosting Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS/PaaS) Enterprise mobility Desktop management



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

Executive summary: operator business revenue in South Africa will be largely flat: revenue growth in data, IoT and ICT services will offset declines in legacy services

Implications for operators

2. Forecast results

Operator business revenue in South Africa will be affected by mobile regulations in 2019 and 2020, but will recover thereafter

Operator business revenue will remain mostly flat over the forecast period as growth in fixed and mobile data services and ICT will offset the decline in legacy voice

The decline in legacy voice revenue is most marked in the large enterprise segment, but this is also where we expect to see the bulk of the growth in ICT revenue

The new EUSSC regulation will cause a decline in mobile business revenue in 2019/ 2020, but this will be offset by an increase in the number of connections thereafter

Revenue from fixed services will decline marginally in South Africa over the forecast period, driven by the significant fall in fixed voice and narrowband revenue

High-bandwidth services for both broadband and dedicated connections will continue to grow in importance, and vDSL will be the dominant technology in 2024

Revenue from ICT services will grow consistently as businesses migrate to cloud-based solutions and public cloud providers increase their presence in the country

We expect that operators will claim around 16% of the total addressable ICT market in 2024; co-location, security and SaaS will account for the bulk of this revenue

3. Operator profiles

Operator profiles: Telkom (BCX)

Operator profiles: Vodacom (Vodafone)

Operator profiles: MTN

Operator profiles: Liquid Telecom

Operator profiles: Afrihost

4. Forecast methodology and assumptions

Forecast methodology and assumptions: presentation of results

Forecast methodology and assumptions: market definition

Forecast methodology and assumptions: modelling approach

Forecast methodology and assumptions: mobile services

Forecast methodology and assumptions: fixed services



Forecast methodology and assumptions: ICT services



