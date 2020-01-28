Press release

SimCorp will publish its Annual Report 2019 to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at around 8:00 am (CET).

SimCorp’s Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11:00 am (CET). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:

From Denmark: +45 3272 8042 From USA: +1 631 510 7495 From other countries: +44 (0) 2071 928000 Pin code to access the call: 8156377

At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.





It will also be possible to follow a live audio webcast of the call via this link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ypy37ud9 .