Press release

SimCorp will publish its Annual Report 2019 to NASDAQ Copenhagen on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at around 8:00 am (CET).

SimCorp’s Executive Management Board will present the report at a conference call the same day at 11:00 am (CET). Please use any of the following phone numbers to dial in to the conference call:

From Denmark:+45 3272 8042
From USA:+1 631 510 7495
From other countries:+44 (0) 2071 928000
Pin code to access the call:8156377

At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session.


It will also be possible to follow a live audio webcast of the call via this link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ypy37ud9.

The powerpoint presentation will be available prior to the conference call via SimCorp’s website http://www.simcorp.com/en/about/investor/presentations-and-events/quarterly-and-annual-investor-meetings.