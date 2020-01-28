New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrared Detector Market by Type, Technology, Wavelength, Application, Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03596051/?utm_source=GNW





Nonindustrial vertical to dominate infrared detector market, in terms of size, during forecast period

The infrared detector market, by vertical, is segmented into industrial and nonindustrial.The infrared detector market for nonindustrial vertical is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period.



Military & defense and residential & commercial are major segments within the nonindustrial vertical that generate the highest demand for infrared detectors, especially for people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, and security and surveillance applications.



Uncooled infrared detectors segment to hold largest share of infrared detector market and witness highest growth from 2020 to 2025

In terms of market size, the uncooled segment is expected to dominate the infrared detector market during the forecast period and is likely to witness the highest growth in the said market during the forecast period. The advantages of uncooled infrared detectors over cooled infrared detectors, such as low cost and smaller size, contributed to the leading position of this segment in the infrared detector market.



APAC to witness highest growth in market during forecast period

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the infrared detector market during the forecast period.A number of untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about infrared technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the infrared detector market in the region.



People and motion sensing, and security and surveillance applications are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other applications in the region.



The report profiles key players in the infrared detector market and analyzes their market rankings. Players profiled in this report are Excelitas Technologies (US), Nippon Ceramic (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), FLIR Systems (US), Texas Instruments (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Lynred (France), VIGO System (Poland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), InfraTec (Germany), Laser Components (Germany), Honeywell International (US), Raytheon Company (US), Dräger (Germany), Melexis (Belgium), Thorlabs (US), Semitec Corporation (Japan), Xenics (Belgium), and Fagus GreCon (Germany).



