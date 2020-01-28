AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – the Company), code 304151376, registered office address Aguonų St. 24, Vilnius. The total number of the registered ordinary shares issued by AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius is 894 630 333; ISIN code – LT0000130023.

On 28 of January 2020 the National Energy Regulatory Council has approved the Company's 2019 investment projects in the electricity sector submitted for a commonly agreed list of investments, with a total value of up to EUR 91.3 million.

In 2019 most of the investments in the electricity sector were for the renovation and / or modernization of the 35-6 kV power grid and 0.4 kV power grid, communication and control systems, software.