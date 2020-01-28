New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Containerboard Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389617/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on containerboard market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions. In addition, incorporation of advanced technologies across containerboard market is anticipated to boost the growth of the containerboard market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global containerboard market is segmented as below:

Product

• Recycled

• Virgin



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for containerboard market growth

This study identifies incorporation of advanced technologies across containerboard market as the prime reasons driving the containerboard market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in containerboard market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the containerboard market, including some of the vendors such as BillerudKorsnäs AB, DS Smith Plc, International Paper, Mondi Plc, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Packaging Corporation of America, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc and Sonoco Products Co.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389617/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001