This intensive two-day course has been designed to offer a comprehensive, practical and usable review of the production of PFS and will provide the latest information on all aspects of the process from manufacture and packaging for fill/finish through to final (post-fill) inspection.
Quality will be a key focus of the programme and there will be extensive coverage of improvements in the manufacturing process, including advances in cleanroom technology and sterilisation. Other sessions will address visual inspection and the latest regulatory requirements to ensure that you are fully up to date.
Topics such as quality of syringe manufacture, quality of syringe components and why, quality of filling (volume check, reject reduction), quality of inspection and product release will be discussed in detail.
The faculty of speakers will provide key guidance and advice from their practical experience in this field and there will be ample opportunity for discussion.
Agenda
Programme Day One
Syringe manufacture from components to the final product - an overview
PFS over time
PFS for biotech: improvement in the manufacturing processes
Trends with PFS
Filling and closing: multi-format machine for nested syringes, vials, and cartridges
Secondary packaging of PFS/vials/ cartridges
Advances in cleanroom technology
Panel discussion
Programme Day Two
Terminal sterilisation of pre-filled syringes - strange but feasible
Visual inspection of pre-filled syringes
Secondary packaging machines for PFS: hero or villain of the PFS world?
Regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes
Case study/workshop
Based on the key user requirements provided, participants will come up with outputs for:
Panel discussion
Open floor: all topics and related topics, including:
PFS state-of-the-union address and event summary
Final discussion session and concluding remarks
