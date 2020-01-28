Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Tariff Tracker - H2 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is still early days for 5G services launches. Initial 5G services have been launched in the USA, Korea, Australia, and Switzerland.



The analyst already providing 3G and 4G pricing now tracks 5G tariffs worldwide. It provides pricing information on all of the 5G services commercially launched by MNOs to-date. Initially published twice a year (May and November each year) the service will move to a quarterly service with the introduction of more 5G products.



Subscription includes:



1) Report in pdf format

2) Bi-annual update

For each of the MNO 5G launches the 5G Price Tracker provides the following details:



1. The 5G service plans available

2. The 5G service coverage and speeds

3. The 5G service pricing

4. The 5G service devices available

Other sections include:

Summary and key trends

4G pricing verus 5G pricing

5G smartphones and devices

Other 5G news

Companies Mentioned



Motorola

Samsung Galaxy

Swisscom

Verizon

