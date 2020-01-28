Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AML - Anti-Money Laundering & Know Your Customer" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Prevention, Detection and Investigation of Financial Crime

Understand where the risks lay in your organisation and the laws that shape our activities

Governments and financial markets throughout the world recognise Financial Crime as one of the greatest threats to the global financial services industry.

The FCA has increased its efforts to fight every aspect of financial crime: Money laundering, terrorist financing, market manipulation and data theft. Along with partner agencies, the FCA looks towards the firms they regulate when combating financial crime. Firms are required to work together with the FCA and the international community in their efforts to make it harder for criminals to exploit their businesses and their clients.

The market regulator expects your company to understand where the risks lay in your firm and react appropriately as part of your governance framework.

During this intensive 1 day course we will illustrate this real and significant threat to our industry and show you how to take a proactive approach to financial crime, enhance the policies, processes and procedures you currently have in place and ensure that everyone in your organisation is ready to protect your firm and the market place.

Main topics covered during this training:

Money laundering and terrorist financing

Suspicious activity indicators and transaction reporting

Setting up effective KYC procedures

Customer due diligence and record keeping

International regulatory standards

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Analyse the effectiveness of your firm's AML/CTP processes and procedures

Practical Tips in AML Management

Setting up action plan

Case studies and exercises

Agenda



Understand money laundering & terrorist financing The global response to financial crime Defensive strategies of your firm Mechanisms to understand who your clients are The reporting and identification of suspicious transactions Recognising and responding to financial crimes and suspicious transactions Action planning Course summary & close

Speaker



The Course Director is a highly experienced financial services regulatory management and training consultant, previously a compliance director - Head of Compliance Monitoring & Regulatory Reporting, with an impressive commercial track record across financial services operations in a range of economic cycles.

His professional experience includes the development and implementation of compliant processes and procedures that include areas such as: governance and oversight; effective systems and controls; client on-boarding and market conduct projects. His clients include firms such as: Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, AXA Framlington, Deutsche Bank and currently Woodford Investment Management.

In addition to consulting engagements, he delivers regulatory training courses on the subjects of Financial Crime, Client Assets, Conduct Risk, Governance and Oversight, Senior Management Regime, Effective Compliance Monitoring. He has worked closely with the Financial Ombudsman Service and the Finance and Lease Association on complaint handling and management.

