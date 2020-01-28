Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SFTR - Securities Financing Transactions Regulation" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) forms a central element of the European Commission's strategy to reduce perceived shadow banking' risks in the securities financing markets. It forms part of the EU's response to the Financial Stability Board's August 2013 policy proposals on Securities Lending and Repos. This one day course describes the key requirements of the SFTR and explores the issues faced by practitioners as the market prepares for implementation.
There has never been before a requirement for reporting of securities financing transactions. Whereas firms are conversant with the demands of MiFIR and EMIR already in place, reporting relating to securities financing is a new arena, presenting significant challenges. The course is designed for practitioners to help understand the unique demands of this new reporting regulation.
By the end of this practical one day course you will:
Main topics covered during this training:
Topics Covered
The scope of the SFTR:
Securities financing:
The detailed reporting requirements:
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2m2cxd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: