86 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of PSTD. In addition, increasing initiatives by public and private organizations is anticipated to boost the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market is segmented as below:

Product

• Antidepressants

• Anxiolytics

• Other PSTD therapeutics



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market growth

This study identifies increasing initiatives by public and private organizations as the prime reasons driving the post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as AstraZeneca Plc, Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bionomics Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H. Lundbeck AS, Mylan NV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis International AG and Pfizer Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



