Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IC Packaging Applications and Outsourced Semiconductor and Test (OSAT) Markets - 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delves deeply into two critical market segments. The first focus is on the broad domain of applications for which ICs are developed, as well as the end-user electronics products that use ICs. The second focus of the report is on the category of companies known as outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies, usually referred to by the acronym OSATs, and presents the publisher's continuing coverage of this expanding sector of the semiconductor market.
The purpose of the report is to provide an analysis of the major application trends affecting the electronics industry, and detailed forecasts of the major application segments - Consumer, Computer, Communications, Automotive, and Industrial & Other. It also surveys numerous specific electronics product markets, such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, TVs and other consumer products, and automotive components. In addition, the report analyzes the strategies and IC packaging products shipped by OSATs, with forecasts of unit shipments, revenues and ASP.
Every table in the report presents historical data for 2018 and forecasts the market for the five-year period, 2019-2023. In the manufacturing of integrated circuits, the role played by the back-end assembly process has changed considerably over the decades. Once important only as a protective housing for the delicate IC devices, IC packages have come to be regarded as integral to the functioning of the ICs, and instrumental in determining the types of electronics we all will purchase in the future.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Global Electronics Market Trends and Forecasts
Chapter 4: Overview of the IC Devices and Packaging Market
Chapter 5: IC Applications Analysis
Chapter 6: OSAT Market and Strategy Analysis
Chapter 7 OSAT Company Profiles
