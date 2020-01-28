Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 U.S. QSR Kiosk Market: Self-Service Kiosks Gaining Popularity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report assesses the 2019 U.S. QSR kiosk market and its future growth prospects.
Highlights of the report include:
Hungry QSR customers do not like waiting in line, so many QSRs are providing them with a fast order, pay, and checkout experience with self-service kiosks. This meets consumers' liking for convenience and immediacy in their daily routines, especially when ordering food. Additionally, rising labor costs are causing QSRs to look for ways to increase staff productivity and order throughput.
This research report provides insight and market analysis on the fast-growing QSR kiosk market in the United States, where ordering via self-service kiosks in quick service restaurants is gaining popularity among consumers and QSRs are adopting the technology in various configurations.
Many consumers are becoming accustomed to order and pay with their smartphones. In-store kiosks can be a similarly satisfying experience and possibly better given their much larger screens. QSR operators also win with enhanced order accuracy and opportunity to upsell a customer's order by suggesting additional items.
The implementation of self-service kiosks in top quickservice restaurants stems from the digitization of the consumer merchant relationship and suggests that kiosks may be implemented as a point of purchase technology in other markets.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. QSR Kiosks
4. The U.S. QSR Kiosk Market Landscape
5. U.S. QSR Kiosk Market Analysis
6. Conclusions
