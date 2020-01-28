Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Magnetic Materials: Applications and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are major complexities inherent in the global soft magnetic materials industry and several concurrent trends that are driving different sub-segments of the market in different directions. During most of the last two decades, markets for soft magnetic materials have more or less tracked overall industrial and consumer product development trends in two primary categories: electronics and industrial/utility products. However, a combination of emerging trends in demand for key end products, combined with the availability of new, more efficient and more effective soft magnet materials, is driving markets more rapidly than ever. Key factors include increasing demand for high-efficiency electric motors, particularly in the global automotive industry as electric vehicles (EVs) finally begin to make a meaningful push into global markets; development of new and replacement electric power grid infrastructure; improved efficiency; trends in consumer electronics; development of new opportunities in medical and healthcare; and the availability of new soft magnetic materials that improve performance over standard/conventional technologies.
This study provides a comprehensive review of soft magnetic materials/technologies, including but not limited to the largest and fastest growing technologies and applications. To this end, the report offers realistic market projections; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches and pitfalls to avoid. The study is relevant to companies, teams, individuals and others operating within the industry, as well as upstream suppliers, downstream end users, investors and other players in this space.
Markets in the second application category, consumer and medical applications, include splits for each of the following applications in the full report: consumer product electric motors, consumer electronics and medical applications. Additional splits for each of the eight total applications are provided in the full report, as are splits for each of the following soft magnetic materials: powdered iron cores, soft ferrites, soft iron, iron-phosphorous alloys, iron-silicon alloys/electrical steel, iron-nickel alloys, iron-cobalt alloys and amorphous nanocrystalline alloys.
Finally, for each application and for each soft magnetic material category, the full study provides market breakdowns for each of the following regions and countries: North America, Europe and Asia.
Key report highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Summary and Highlights
3. Market and Technology Background
4. Global Market Summary
5. Market Breakdown by Technology
6. Market Breakdown by Application
7. Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
8. Patent Review/New Developments
9. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbjdjw
