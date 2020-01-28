Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Failure Case Study: Amazon China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A global e-commerce giant that failed as it could not adapt to the tastes and preferences of Chinese consumers.
Amazon entered China through the acquisition of Joyo.com, China's largest online book-seller, in 2004.
With a market share of less than 1% even 15 years after its launch in the country, Amazon China failed to strike a chord with Chinese consumers and hence it decided to withdraw its online market place. Chinese consumers, already accustomed to free and rapid deliveries from local players, failed to see value in Amazon's offerings.
The company also failed to offer convenient shopping experiences.
Key Highlights
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx6ra1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: