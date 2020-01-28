New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Sex Toys Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356603/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing LGBT population in developed countries. In addition, increase in innovative marketing of products is anticipated to boost the growth of the online sex toys market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global online sex toys market is segmented as below:

Product

• Adult vibrators

• Erection rings

• Dildos

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for online sex toys market growth

This study identifies increase in innovative marketing of products as the prime reasons driving the online sex toys market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in online sex toys market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online sex toys market, including some of the vendors such as BMS Factory, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and TENGA Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



