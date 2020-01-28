Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals as well as medical record review studies to build the forecast. The disease definition for COPD was based on symptoms and the results of spirometry testing.
The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent and diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the 7MM. Epidemiologists followed the GOLD 2011 and GOLD 2016 criteria for the severity stages of COPD in this forecast across the 7MM.
The following data describes epidemiology of COPD:
In the 7MM, Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of COPD from 59,286,188 cases in 2018 to 67,185,113 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 1.33% during the forecast period. In the 7MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD will increase from 30,733,034 cases in 2018 to 34,561,468 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 1.25% during the forecast period. COPD is more common in older adults. These trends are reflected in forecast for the total prevalent cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases for the 7MM.
Report Scope
The report will allow you to:
Key Topics Covered
1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Executive Summary
1.1 Catalyst
1.2 Related Reports
1.3 Upcoming Reports
2 Epidemiology
2.1 Disease Background
2.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
2.3 Global and Historical Trends
2.4 Forecast Methodology
2.4.1 Sources
2.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
2.5 Epidemiological Forecast for COPD (2018-2028)
2.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of COPD
2.5.2 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of COPD
2.5.3 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of COPD
2.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD
2.5.5 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD
2.5.6 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD
2.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity
2.6 Discussion
2.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
2.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis
2.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis
3 Appendix
3.1 Bibliography
3.2 About the Authors
3.2.1 Epidemiologist
3.2.2 Reviewers
3.2.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology
3.2.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy
List of Tables
Table 1: Summary of Newly Added Data Types and Countries
Table 2: Summary of Updated Data Types
Table 3: Risk Factors and Comorbidities for COPD
List of Figures
Figure 1: 7MM, Total Prevalent Cases of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018 and 2028
Figure 2: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018 and 2028
Figure 3: 7MM, Total Prevalence of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018
Figure 4: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalence of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018
Figure 5: 7MM, Sources Used and Not Used to Forecast the Total Prevalent Cases of COPD
Figure 6: 7MM, Sources Used and Not Used to Forecast the Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD
Figure 7: 7MM, Sources Used to Forecast the Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity
Figure 8: 7MM, Total Prevalent Cases of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years
Figure 9: 7MM, Total Prevalent Cases of COPD, by Sex, Ages 35 Years, 2018
Figure 10: 7MM, Total Prevalent Cases of COPD by Age, Men and Women, 2018
Figure 11: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, Men and Women, Ages 35 Years
Figure 12: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD, by Sex, Ages 35 Years, 2018
Figure 13: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Age, Men and Women, 2018
Figure 14: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity (Using mMRC Scores - GOLD 2011 Criteria), Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018
Figure 15: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity (Using CAT Scores - GOLD 2011 Criteria), Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018
Figure 16: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity (Using mMRC Scores - GOLD 2016 Criteria), Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018
Figure 17: 7MM, Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD by Severity (Using CAT Scores - GOLD 2016 Criteria), Men and Women, Ages 35 Years, 2018
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhhaht
