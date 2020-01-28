Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Operator business services: UK forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in the UK for businesses of all sizes. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as for ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.
This report provides:
- Forecasts for operator services to businesses of all sizes including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.
- Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large).
- An estimate of the total market for ICT services and the likely share achievable by operators for each one.
- Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).
Geographical Coverage
- Countries modelled
- Enterprise sizes
- Micro (0-9 employees)
- Small (10-49 employees)
- Medium (50-249 employees)
- Large (250+ employees)
Services
- Mobile
- Voice and messaging
- Handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity
- Fixed
- Narrowband voice
- VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s
- Pay TV
- ICT
- Unified communications (UC) and hosted voice
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS/PaaS)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
- Executive summary: the overall operator business revenue in the UK will remain stable, but the contribution from ICT services will continue to grow
- Implications for operators
2. Forecast results
- Operator business revenue in the UK will grow slightly in the period to 2024
- Fixed broadband, ICT and IoT services will account for an increasing share of operator business revenue
- Operator revenue growth will be the greatest for micro businesses
- Revenue from business mobile services will remain flat as revenue growth in IoT connectivity offsets small declines in handset services
- Revenue growth from next-generation broadband will partially offset declines in legacy fixed voice service revenue
- High-bandwidth services for both broadband and dedicated connections will continue to grow in importance
- The addressable market for ICT services for operators will continue to grow as businesses migrate further towards cloud-based business solutions
- Operator revenue from ICT services forms a small but rapidly growing share of the overall business revenue
3. Operator profiles
- The enterprise market in the UK is characterised by the presence of a large number of small business specialists alongside the market leaders
- Operator profiles: BT
- Operator profiles: Virgin Media
- Operator profiles: Colt
- Operator profiles: TalkTalk
- Operator profiles: Gamma
- Operator profiles: other operators
4. Forecast methodology and assumptions
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: presentation of results
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: market definition
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: modelling approach
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: mobile services
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: fixed services
- Forecast methodology and assumptions: ICT services
