Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Operator business services: UK forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in the UK for businesses of all sizes. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as for ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.



This report provides:

Forecasts for operator services to businesses of all sizes including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.

Quantification of revenue, the number of connections or users and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large).

An estimate of the total market for ICT services and the likely share achievable by operators for each one.

Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).

Geographical Coverage

Countries modelled UK

Enterprise sizes Micro (0-9 employees) Small (10-49 employees) Medium (50-249 employees) Large (250+ employees)



Services

Mobile Voice and messaging Handset data Mobile broadband IoT connectivity

Fixed Narrowband voice VoBB ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, other fixed broadband Dedicated connections: below 100Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and up to 1Gbit/s, and at least 1Gbit/s Pay TV

ICT Unified communications (UC) and hosted voice Security Co-location and hosting Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service (IaaS/PaaS) Enterprise mobility Desktop management



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

Executive summary: the overall operator business revenue in the UK will remain stable, but the contribution from ICT services will continue to grow

Implications for operators

2. Forecast results

Operator business revenue in the UK will grow slightly in the period to 2024

Fixed broadband, ICT and IoT services will account for an increasing share of operator business revenue

Operator revenue growth will be the greatest for micro businesses

Revenue from business mobile services will remain flat as revenue growth in IoT connectivity offsets small declines in handset services

Revenue growth from next-generation broadband will partially offset declines in legacy fixed voice service revenue

High-bandwidth services for both broadband and dedicated connections will continue to grow in importance

The addressable market for ICT services for operators will continue to grow as businesses migrate further towards cloud-based business solutions

Operator revenue from ICT services forms a small but rapidly growing share of the overall business revenue

3. Operator profiles

The enterprise market in the UK is characterised by the presence of a large number of small business specialists alongside the market leaders

Operator profiles: BT

Operator profiles: Virgin Media

Operator profiles: Colt

Operator profiles: TalkTalk

Operator profiles: Gamma

Operator profiles: other operators

4. Forecast methodology and assumptions

Forecast methodology and assumptions: presentation of results

Forecast methodology and assumptions: market definition

Forecast methodology and assumptions: modelling approach

Forecast methodology and assumptions: mobile services

Forecast methodology and assumptions: fixed services

Forecast methodology and assumptions: ICT services



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn47ls

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900