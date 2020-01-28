BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer has long claimed that its custom molded floor mats cover the vast majority of heavy-duty trucks. Now, more than five years after their introduction, Minimizer floor mats are making inroads with medium-duty trucks, as well.

The Tested & Tortured™ company recently released custom molded floor mats that fit Peterbilt 337 and 348 models.

“This was definitely a customer-driven expansion,” Minimizer CEO and President Christopher (‘CT’) Thorpe said. “We have received numerous pleas to make medium-duty floor mats, and Peterbilt models are one of the most common requests.”

“We think Peterbilt owners will find these new floor mats offer the same durability and value they’ve come to expect from Minimizer,” Minimizer Director of Marketing Steve Hansen said.

The new release features four unique floor mat kits that cover Peterbilt 337 and 348 trucks within model years 2010-2020.

Minimizer floor mats are laser-measured to ensure an exact fit, and their tray system features a raised edge that keeps everything on the mat. They also come with the Minimizer lifetime guarantee.

“Floor mats have become one of our most popular products, and we certainly aren’t done with new medium-duty kits. We’ll continue to keep up with demand by releasing new floor mats as the need arises,” Hansen said.

To see the new Peterbilt floor mat kits, visit www.minimizer.com.

Steve Hansen Minimizer 8002483855 steve@minimizer.com