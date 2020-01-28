Newark, NJ, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automated material handling market is expected to grow from USD 29.8 Billion in 2017 to USD 60.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The key contributing factors for the market growth are a necessity for quality inspection and automation, improvement of vision-guided robotic systems, rising use of adoption of 3D automated material handling systems and growing demand for application-specific automated material handling systems. Substantial increase in the number of start-up companies that provide robotic solutions for warehouse automation, growing concern towards safety at the workplace and increasing labour cost & adoption of AMH equipment by leading industries are the factors fuelling the automated material handling market.

Automated materials handling (AMH) refers to automation that controls the movement, storage and protection of materials throughout production and distribution thereby reducing or eliminating the need for humans to supervise things.

The mechanical tools used in AMH systems include check-in machines, sorters, conveyors, singulators, stackers and unstackers, totes, bins, trolleys, and tote carriers. Also, a scanner is used to check the bar code or a reader to read the RFID tag (or both.) Different belts, pulleys, chutes, slides, and laser beams are used so that bins don't overspill and each item should be oriented correctly. The purpose of AMH is to facilitate overall manufacturing operations by carrying out all the processes involved in it efficiently, safely and with low cost without any disruption in work.

Growing concern towards safety at the workplace and prominence of reducing labour costs is a major factor driving the market. In addition, a substantial increase in the number of start-up companies that provide robotic solutions for warehouse automation and adoption AMH equipment by leading industries mobilizes the growth of the market. But, the cost of equipment is too high followed by its maintenance cost which acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the market. Nevertheless, rapid growth in the e-commerce industry has paved the way for new entrants which may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global automated material handling market include KION Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Bastian Solutions, Daifulu Co., Beumer Group, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Dematic Gmbh, KUKA AG and Jungheinrich AG, Hanwha, John Bean Technologies, BEUMER, Fives, KNAPP, Murata Machinery, SSI Schaefer, TGW, Viastore are the top leading players of the market. To enhance their market position in the global automated material handling market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in September 2017, Zambú Higiene, hired Mecalux to supply and install the high-density Pallet Shuttle system. The Pallet Shuttle is a semi-automated and high-density storage system, where an electric shuttle runs along the rails inside the storage channels, carrying out the loading and unloading of pallets, autonomously.

The developing and developed nations are tapping various opportunities of new product developments and venture capital investments to gain highest market share. In September 2017, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH agreed to sell VENTECH Systems GmbH, a leader in automated tire inspection technology, to the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company which attracted new customers.

Robots segment valued around USD 8.55 Billion in 2017

The product segment is classified into robots, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS), conveyor & sortation systems, cranes, automated guided vehicles (AGV). The robots segment is dominating the automated material handling market in 2017 as it helps in reducing labour costs and maintain safety at the workplace

Software segment dominated the market with the largest share of 68.70% in 2017

System type segment includes software and services. Software segment is dominating the market in 2017 as various automated processes are aligned together so that materials could be effectively handled and stored without any damage.

Automotive segment held largest market share of 22.40% in 2017

Industry segment is divided into segments such as automotive, metals & heavy machinery, food & beverages, chemicals, semiconductor & electronics, healthcare, aviation, e-commerce and others. Automotive segment held the highest market share in 2017. The automotive industry is constantly growing to meet the requirement of continuous availability of components and spare parts and just-in-time (JIT) delivery of materials.

Storage segment was valued at USD 6.67 Billion in 2017

The function segment includes assembly, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage and waste handling. The storage segment dominated the market in 2017 as it helps in effective handling of heavy items and reduced accidents at workplace by making a provision to store materials in a warehouse.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automated Material Handling Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global automated material handling market with USD 10.4 Billion in 2017 whereas the Europe region backed the second in terms of growth rate in the market. The Asia Pacific region is a dominating region owing to the use of upgraded technologies in the region. Also, increasing awareness related to material handling automation and growing e-commerce industry are other factors influencing the growth of the market. Europe region is the growing region owing to the rising demand for automation, and technological advancement in the manufacturing segment.

About the report:

The global automated material handling market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Units), consumption (Units), imports (Units) and exports (Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

