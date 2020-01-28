Kriwet, currently a member of the Executive Committee and Chief Business Leader of Connected Care at Royal Philips, will move to Europe’s leading home appliance manufacturer as CEO on July 1, 2020

With a PhD in business administration, Kriwet succeeds Uwe Raschke, who, alongside his duties on the Robert Bosch Board of Management, has led BSH since July 2019

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective July 1, 2020, Dr. Carla Kriwet will take over as CEO of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. In this capacity, she will be responsible for the global business of the home appliance manufacturer with more than 60,000 employees. Kriwet is moving to BSH from the health technology company Philips. She has many years’ experience in business with technologically sophisticated products and services.

Professor Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, Chairman of the BSH Supervisory Board, says: “Carla Kriwet is an experienced manager and outstanding leader with great expertise in digital technologies and innovative products. We are delighted to be appointing her as CEO to the BSH Board of Management.”

At Philips, Kriwet is a member of the Executive Committee and has held various management positions with the company. Since 2017, she has been in charge of the Connected Care cluster, where she is also responsible for digital innovations. Additionally, Kriwet is a member of the Supervisory Board of Save the Children Germany and volunteered as an aid worker in Africa before commencing her studies.

“I am personally committed to improving the quality of life for people worldwide. Modern home appliances, in combination with digital technologies, can make a significant contribution to this goal. I very much look forward to helping shape the future success of this innovative company steeped in tradition,” said Dr. Kriwet.

“Carla Kriwet has all the qualities needed to continue the longstanding success of BSH,” said Uwe Raschke, who is responsible for the consumer goods division on the Robert Bosch Board of Management and has additionally led BSH since July 2019.

About BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with 2018 sales revenues of some EUR 13.4 billion and about 61,000 employees, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company’s brand portfolio includes 12 well-known appliance brands like Bosch and Siemens as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at roughly 40 factories and is represented by about 80 companies in some 50 countries. BSH is a Bosch Group company.

