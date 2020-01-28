Alkaline88® has over 46 one-on-one meetings scheduled with National and Regional health and beauty store retailers and wholesalers.



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) (the “Company”), a producer of premium bottled alkaline and flavored water sold under the brand names Alkaline88® and A88™, is pleased to announce that the Company will be showcasing its full-line of CBD infused topical products at the upcoming ECRM The HEMP/CBD Health and Beauty Care program on January 27-30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We are very excited to showcase our commercially ready portfolio of CBD topicals along with the full line of CBD products to this strategically important group of national and regional buyers and influential decision-makers. Since the passage of the 2018 Farm bill, which legalized the production of the industrial hemp, CBD as a consumer product category continues to evolve and is emerging as a significant growth driver. Our brand extension through a robust portfolio of CBD infused topical products creates a significant opportunity for the company,” stated Richard A. Wright, president, and chief executive officer of the Company.

According to Grandview Research, the global CBD skincare market size is valued at USD 234.1 million in 2018 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2019 to 2025. Their research suggests that the market is majorly driven by growing awareness with respect to the benefits of CBD infused personal care products.

Mr. Wright further added, “Topical CBD is garnering strong interest from traditional retailers and wholesalers across the country. Based on our strong relationships and trust we have built with these retailers they have total confidence that our CBD products have the integrity their consumers demand and we have the capabilities to fulfill their orders. I fully expect that our A88™ brand of CBD infused products will become one of the leading providers of topical CBD in the traditional retail channel.

“ECRM is a perfect venue to showcase our CBD infused product portfolio. Its unique format of Efficient Program Planning Sessions creates highly productive one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified, key decision-makers in the health and beauty retail store and wholesale trade channel. We have a strong slate of meetings throughout the event and are looking forward to presenting our portfolio of CBD infused products to our current partners as well as potential new customers,” stated Frank Chessman, director of national sales of the Company.

A88™ CBD infused topicals portfolio includes muscle salve, bath salts, essential oil roller, hydrating body lotion, hydrating foot, and hand lotion, and lip balm.

A88™ CBD infused ingestibles portfolio includes flavored drinks, beverage shots, capsules, powder packs, and tincture drops.

About Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®)

ECRM® helps buyers and suppliers increase productivity, optimize product assortments, and enhance collaboration efforts via its service offerings that include product discovery, category development, and category planning. The organization drives efficiencies in the buying and selling processes via its portfolio of highly-focused, Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) and proprietary software that streamlines interactions between trading partners before, during, and after each session. Over the past 20+ years, the company has grown to serve buyers and suppliers around the world within several key product categories, including food and beverage, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and others. For more information, please visit www.ecrm.marketgate.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline and flavored water sold under the brand names Alkaline88® and A88™, respectively. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes. The Company recently announced a broad line of CBD infused products, which include ingestibles and topical products. For its ingestibles line, the A88™ Infused Beverage Division Inc. produces CBD infused drinks, beverage shots, tinctures, capsules, and powder packs. For its topicals line, A88™ Infused Products Inc. produces salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath-salt all made with lab-tested full-spectrum hemp. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently pursuing a national multi-channel, mass-market expansion strategy with a direct-to-warehouse model and co-packaging facilities that are strategically located 600 miles within 95% of the U.S. population. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company’s brand extension through a robust portfolio of CBD infused topical products creates a significant opportunity for the Company; that the global CBD skincare market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.9% from 2019 to 2025; that the Company has the capabilities to fulfil the orders for its CBD products; and the expectation that the Company’s A88™ brand of CBD infused products will become one of the leading providers of topical CBD in the traditional retail channel.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to grow significantly; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers, and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused ingestible products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused ingestible products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused ingestible products accordingly.

