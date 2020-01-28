Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Packaging Machinery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%.
Bottling Line, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Bottling Line will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$865.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$473 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Bottling Line will reach a market size of US$397.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include among others:
- Adelphi Packaging Machinery
- Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc.
- Bosch Packaging Technology
- The Bradman Lake Group Ltd.
- B & H Labeling Systems
- CKD Corporation
- Coesia S.p.A.
- EDL Packaging Engineers Inc.
- Harland Machine Systems Ltd.
- Herma UK Ltd.
- Industria Macchine Automatiche (I.M.A) S.p.A.
- Krones AG
- Lantech
- Mpac Group plc
- Newman Labeling Systems Inc.
- Norden Machinery AB
- Orion Packaging Systems
- Salzgitter AG
- Scandia Packaging Machinery Co. SIG Combibloc
- Strapack Corp.
- Tetra Laval International S.A.
- Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG
- Winpak Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Packaging Machinery - An Indispensable Part of the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry
- Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery
- Outlook
- Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects
- Analysis by Segment
- Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market
- Global Packaging Machinery Market (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market
- Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery
- Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery Worldwide (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Country
- Competitive Landscape
- A Fragmented Marketplace
- Packaging Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Consolidation Gains Pace
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting Trends
- Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain Competitive
- Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery
- Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth
- Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing Machine Performance
- Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative Packaging Machinery
- Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery Market
- E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions
- Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2016-2024)
- E-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by Country: 2019
- Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
- PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0 Environment
- Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits
- Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth
- Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems
- Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats
- Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines
- Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand
- Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery
- Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers
- OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector
- Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024
- Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
- Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades
- Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints
- Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise
- Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
- Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process
- Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth
- END-USE ANALYSIS
- Food Processing and Packaging Sector
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
- Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery
- Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience
- Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle
- Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores
- Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing
- SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery
- Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix
- Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
- Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
- Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market
- Major Growth Driver
- Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
- Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth
- Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Value by Material
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Growing Population: A Key Driver
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
- Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing a Role in Industry Transition
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018
- Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Packaging Machinery
- Types of Packaging Machinery
- Bottling Line Machinery
- Case Forming Machinery
- Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines
- Filling & Dosing Machinery
- Cartoning Machines
- Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
- Palletizing Machinery
- Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery
- Accessories & Parts
- Wrapping/Bundling Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va9b0v
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900