Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Packaging Machinery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%.



Bottling Line, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Bottling Line will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$865.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$473 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Bottling Line will reach a market size of US$397.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include among others:

Adelphi Packaging Machinery

Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc.

Bosch Packaging Technology

The Bradman Lake Group Ltd.

B & H Labeling Systems

CKD Corporation

Coesia S.p.A.

EDL Packaging Engineers Inc.

Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Herma UK Ltd.

Industria Macchine Automatiche (I.M.A) S.p.A.

Krones AG

Lantech

Mpac Group plc

Newman Labeling Systems Inc.

Norden Machinery AB

Orion Packaging Systems

Salzgitter AG

Scandia Packaging Machinery Co. SIG Combibloc

Strapack Corp.

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG

Winpak Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Packaging Machinery - An Indispensable Part of the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery

Outlook

Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Analysis by Segment

Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market

Global Packaging Machinery Market (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market

Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery

Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery Worldwide (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Country

Competitive Landscape

A Fragmented Marketplace

Packaging Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Consolidation Gains Pace



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting Trends

Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain Competitive

Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery

Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth

Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing Machine Performance

Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative Packaging Machinery

Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery Market

E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions

Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2016-2024)

E-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by Country: 2019

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0 Environment

Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits

Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth

Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems

Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats

Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines

Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand

Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades

Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints

Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise

Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process

Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth

END-USE ANALYSIS

Food Processing and Packaging Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery

Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience

Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle

Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores

Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing

SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery

Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market

Major Growth Driver

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Value by Material

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Growing Population: A Key Driver

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing a Role in Industry Transition

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018

Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Packaging Machinery

Types of Packaging Machinery

Bottling Line Machinery

Case Forming Machinery

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines

Filling & Dosing Machinery

Cartoning Machines

Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Palletizing Machinery

Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery

Accessories & Parts

Wrapping/Bundling Machinery



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va9b0v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900