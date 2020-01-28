Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

• Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);

• Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

The poster will summarize data of the Bria-IMT™ Phase I/IIa clinical studies of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012, in advanced breast cancer. The trials are being conducted by Cancer Insight as the CRO at multiple sites across the U.S.

Details of the poster presentations are the following:

Title: Results of a Phase I/IIa Trial of Combination Whole-Cell Targeted Immunotherapy Vaccine and Checkpoint Inhibitor in Treatment of Metastatic/Recurrent Breast Cancer

Abstract ID: 3288355

Final ID: P40

Presenter: Dr. Phillip Kemp Bohan

Session: ePosters: Immuno-Oncology in Breast Cancer

Session Date: March 26, 2020

Session Time: 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Room: Immuno-Oncology Zone Theater (Hynes Convention Center)

Copies of the posters will be posted at the following: https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/ .

"We continue to be enthusiastic about our data which indicates additive or synergistic activity of Bria-IMT™ and checkpoint inhibitors in women who have failed a number of prior treatments," said Dr. Bill Williams, President & CEO of BriaCell. "In particular, we will be discussing a subset of patients that appears to derive tremendous clinical benefit from the combination therapy. While the dose escalation part of the ongoing collaborative study with Incyte is focused on evaluating the safety of the combination, we already see evidence of clinical activity, particularly with Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012. We look forward to learning more about the efficacy profile of this novel combination as we continue to treat breast cancer patients with limited therapeutic options and a grim prognosis."

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell’s lead candidate, in a Combination Study with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as the Incyte drugs INCMGA00012 (an anti-PD-1 antibody similar to pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)]) and epacadostat, an orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1). The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell currently has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte’s development portfolio with BriaCell’s drug candidates in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell is also developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

About Cancer Insight

Founded in 2014, Cancer Insight, LLC, is a Texas-based clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to discovering, developing and testing emerging biotechnologies specializing in cancer immunotherapy. Cancer Insight offers a vertical range of CRO services from trial design to final execution, with a foundation grounded on decades of academic research and clinical trial experience.

For additional information on Cancer Insight, please visit: https:// www.cancerinsight.com .

About SSO 2020 Annual Symposium

Over the years, the SSO 2020 annual symposium has become a meeting venue for practitioners around the world to discuss and offer expertise on a range of cancer related topics. The 2020 symposium sessions are comprehensive in the range of topics and the depth of expertise delivered. Management of Breast Cancer in Women Age 70+ will be a focused symposium section.

SSO 2020 will feature the debut of SSO HUB, a new and interactive experience that replaces the conventional exhibit hall. The HUB will feature five clinical zones – Breast/Endocrine, HPB, Melanoma/Sarcoma, Colorectal/Upper GI and Immuno-Oncology. Each Zone will have a theater where posters, videos and meet the expert sessions will take place. All of this in addition to the HUB main stage where one may view debates, challenging case reviews, industry spotlights, clinical trial spotlights and team competitions.

For Additional information on the SSO 2020, please visit: https://www.surgonc.org/events/international-conference-on-surgical-cancer-care/.

