Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incontinence Products - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Incontinence Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%.
Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Disposable Adult Diapers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$225.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$230.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Disposable Adult Diapers will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$849 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Incontinence Products - A Prelude
- Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing Geriatric Population
- Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster
- Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries
- Global Usage of Incontinence Products by Region (2018): Number of Units per Affected Elderly Population per Year for North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia
- Incontinence Products Market By Channel
- Worldwide Prevalence of Stress Urinary Incontinence among Women in the Age Group of 15 to 85+ Years for Select Geographic Regions: 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020
- Institutional Market
- Consumer Market
- Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market
- Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence
- Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women by Age Group
- Competition
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Global Incontinence Care Products Market: Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players for 2018 and 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
MARKET TRENDS
- Manufacturers' Take Initiatives to Increase Awareness about Incontinence
- Players Improve Incontinence Products' Performance
- Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper
- Targeting the Male Population
- Manufacturers' Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and Discreet Fit
- Manufacturers Increase Investments for Research on Adult Incontinence
- Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovation in Adult Diapers
- Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales
- Innovation - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth
- Expanding Product Variety
- Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and Technology
- Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad
- Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become International Standard
- Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth
- In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend
- Women Move towards Need Specific Products
- Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence Care Products Market
- SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At a Glance
- Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers
- A Penchant for Thinness
- Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging, Despite Opportunities
- Product Trends in Incontinence Market
- Changing the Look
- Skin Care - The Add-On Feature
- Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base
- Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products
GROWTH DRIVERS
- Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
- Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region: 2017
- Percentage Growth of 65+ Population in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America
- Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed Countries (1975-2050)
- Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed Countries (1975-2050)
- Female Population Drives Demand
- Global Female Population by Geographic Region (2018): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, South Africa, USA, and Rest of World
- Female Population as a Percentage of Total Population by Country: 1960, 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2015
- Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
- Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016
- Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P)
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
- Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
- Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025
- Changing Demographic Pattern: An Opportunity for Adult Diapers
- Global Birth Rate Statistics (2017): Number of Births per 1,000 Population for Select Countries
GROWTH INHIBITORS
- Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste
- Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
