The Incontinence Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%.



Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Disposable Adult Diapers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$225.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$230.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.



In Japan, Disposable Adult Diapers will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$849 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Asaleo Care Ltd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

Domtar Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag (publ).

Fu Burg Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fujian Hengan Group Ltd.

UniCharm Corporation

Vinda International Holdings Ltd.

and many more...



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Incontinence Products - A Prelude

Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing Geriatric Population

Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster

Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries

Global Usage of Incontinence Products by Region (2018): Number of Units per Affected Elderly Population per Year for North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia

Incontinence Products Market By Channel

Worldwide Prevalence of Stress Urinary Incontinence among Women in the Age Group of 15 to 85+ Years for Select Geographic Regions: 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020

Institutional Market

Consumer Market

Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market

Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence

Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women by Age Group

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Global Incontinence Care Products Market: Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players for 2018 and 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

MARKET TRENDS

Manufacturers' Take Initiatives to Increase Awareness about Incontinence

Players Improve Incontinence Products' Performance

Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper

Targeting the Male Population

Manufacturers' Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and Discreet Fit

Manufacturers Increase Investments for Research on Adult Incontinence

Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovation in Adult Diapers

Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales

Innovation - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth

Expanding Product Variety

Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and Technology

Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad

Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become International Standard

Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth

In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend

Women Move towards Need Specific Products

Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence Care Products Market

SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At a Glance

Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers

A Penchant for Thinness

Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging, Despite Opportunities

Product Trends in Incontinence Market

Changing the Look

Skin Care - The Add-On Feature

Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base

Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products

GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region: 2017

Percentage Growth of 65+ Population in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America

Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed Countries (1975-2050)

Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed Countries (1975-2050)

Female Population Drives Demand

Global Female Population by Geographic Region (2018): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, South Africa, USA, and Rest of World

Female Population as a Percentage of Total Population by Country: 1960, 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2015

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P)

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025

Changing Demographic Pattern: An Opportunity for Adult Diapers

Global Birth Rate Statistics (2017): Number of Births per 1,000 Population for Select Countries

GROWTH INHIBITORS



Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste

Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned



