Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2014-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-promotion and co-marketing partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
The report provides details of the latest co-promotion and co-marketing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report covers details of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements from 2014 to 2019.
For pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals, the report supplies a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to co-promote/market the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure co-promotion/marketing deals whereby the products originator takes on a co-promotion/marketing partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in co-promotion and co-marketing as well as a discussion on the merits of each type of deal.
Chapters 3 and 4 provide an overview of the structure of co-promotion and co-marketing deals, respectively. Each chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure co-promotion/marketing deals and multicomponent deals where co-promotion/marketing forms a part.
Chapter 5 provides a review of the leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Chapter 6 provides a review of the top 50 most active biopharma companies in co-promotion and co-marketing. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of co-promotion and co-marketing deals signed and announced since 2014 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in co-promotion and co-marketing deal making since 2014.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by co-promotion and co-marketing company A-Z, stage of development, therapeutic target, technology type and deal type definitions. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about co-promotion and co-marketing partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products.
The report includes:
- Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure
- Case studies of real-life co-promotion and co-marketing deals
- Access to over 700 co-promotion and co-marketing deal records
- Detailed access to actual co-promotion contract documents
- The leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value since 2014
- Most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers since 2014
- The leading co-promotion and co-marketing partnering resources
Available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Therapeutic area
- Technology area
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise co-promotion and co-marketing rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How aresalesand payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c64oaj
