OTTAWA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Eclipse Foundation announced the launch of the Cloud Native for Java (CN4J) Day event , a full-day of expert talks, demos, and thought-provoking sessions focused on enterprise applications implemented using open source vendor-neutral Jakarta EE (successor of Java EE) and Eclipse MicroProfile specifications on Kubernetes. Taking place on March 30, 2020 in Amsterdam, the event is co-located with Kubecon+CloudNativeCon Europe and is sponsored by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), IBM, Oracle, and RedHat. Interested parties can view the event’s agenda and register to attend here: http://eclipse.org/cn4j-day .



“This groundbreaking event is about the intersection of the world’s most prolific open source enterprise programming language with the world’s fastest growing open source platform for the cloud native era,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “Tens of thousands of organizations are running mission-critical applications on enterprise Java and looking for the means to transition these applications to cloud-ready infrastructure. As a result, helping the millions of enterprise Java developers understand how to build cloud native apps on top of Kubernetes is a critical lesson for the entire industry.”

CN4J Day will provide a comprehensive set of best practices and methodologies for leveraging cloud native Java via Jakarta EE and Eclipse MicroProfile . The open source Jakarta EE and MicroProfile communities are backed by the world’s leading innovators in Java, including IBM, Fujitsu, Payara, Oracle, Red Hat, and Tomitribe. The CN4J Day event is a great opportunity to meet with the industry and community leaders to better understand key aspects of Jakarta EE and MicroProfile technologies and share your ideas with ecosystem leaders and innovators.

The Eclipse Foundation is proud to have the support of our sponsors for CN4J Day; CNCF, IBM, Oracle, and Red Hat.

“Jakarta EE is revolutionizing the enterprise Java community and we are proud to support the first Cloud Native for Java Day event as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon,” said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. “We look forward to fostering collaboration across these communities to improve the state of adoption of Kubernetes and cloud native projects.”

“We’re delighted to take part in the first annual CN4J Day,” said Tim Ellison, IBM’s Java CTO. “This is an important milestone in the ongoing evolution of cloud native Java throughout the enterprise and the Eclipse Foundation has assembled an impressive cast of innovators to help speed this process.”

“Oracle is proud to join the leaders of the Jakarta and Kubernetes ecosystems in sponsoring the first ever CN4J Day,” said Tom Snyder, Oracle’s vice president, Engineering. “As the Jakarta EE community looks to Jakarta EE 9, CN4J Day will be a great opportunity for many of the brightest minds in the Jakarta community to share their knowledge and insights with the cloud native enterprise application developers.”

“CN4J Day is an incredible learning opportunity for any developer that is wrestling with migrating enterprise Java to cloud native infrastructure,” said John Clingan, Red Hat’s senior principal product manager and Eclipse MicroProfile co-founder. “This set of talks will provide this community with the best practices and tools it needs to take the next step in their journey with enterprise Java.”

Chaired by a committee made of technologists from Amazon Web Services, the Eclipse Foundation, and Microsoft Azure, the day will have a mix of keynotes and technical talks.

Pre-registration for the event is required. To register for CN4J Day, simply add it on during your KubeCon + CloudNativeCon registration. A limited amount of discounted CN4J Day add-on registrations will be made available to Jakarta EE and MicroProfile community members on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional questions regarding this event, please reach out to events-info@eclipse.org.

