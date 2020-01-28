SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megastar Development Corp. (MDV:TSX.V; MSTXF:OTC), a small-cap exploration company focused on the emerging Oaxaca Gold-Silver Belt in Mexico, has conducted fieldwork over two months that has revealed multiple targets for further exploration.



The fieldwork is being overseen by David Jones, chief geologist and a director of Megastar, who over his 40-year career has had a number of high-profile discoveries and expansions under his belt, including the 1995 discovery of the Los Filos deposit. Jones was one of the early geologists to recognize the larger potential of the Guerrero Gold Belt, which over the past 25 years of his involvement has grown from less than 2 million ounces of gold to more than 30 million ounces.

"The reason I tend to have more success than failure is that I focus on thinking about why mineralization is where it is and where I might find more, especially if there are no obvious indicators in the area. Los Filos was a blind discovery; there was nothing at the surface, and it was based on a geologic idea that paid off," Jones told Streetwise Reports. He says that similar thinking may be applied to the state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

