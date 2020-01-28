New York, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05261933/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on classroom management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing emphasis on collaborative learning tools. In addition, growing adoption of gamification is anticipated to boost the growth of the classroom management systems market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global classroom management systems market is segmented as below:

Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



End-user

• Higher education

• K-12



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for classroom management systems market growth

This study identifies growing adoption of gamification as the prime reasons driving the classroom management systems market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in classroom management systems market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the classroom management systems market, including some of the vendors such as APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS and NetSupport Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



