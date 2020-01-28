Dublin, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BOPP Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global BOPP film market is forecast to reach $26.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the global BOPP film market looks promising with opportunities in food packaging, non-food packaging, and industrial applications. The major drivers for this market are growth in food packaging and increasing need for UV light barrier films.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the BOPP film industry, include development of PVdC-free high barrier BOPP films and increasing demand for oxi-biodegradable BOPP films.



The study includes the BOPP film market trends and forecast for the global BOPP film market through 2025, segmented by application, film type, thickness, and region.



The analyst forecasts that transparent BOPP films will remain the largest segment over the forecast period, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for transparent films in food industry to provide high level of aesthetic appeal in product packaging.



Within the BOPP film market, food packaging will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to growing demand for various packaged food products, such as confectionary, biscuits/bakery, snacks, and pasta. Non-food packaging is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for tobacco products.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for food packaging, changing consumer lifestyle, and development of mass retailing.



Some of the BOPP film companies profiled in this report include Jindal Poly Films, Cosmo Films, Uflex, Treofan, and Innovia Films and others.



Some features of the report include:

Market size estimates: BOPP film market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Tons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

Segmentation analysis: BOPP film market size by application, film, and thickness in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: BOPP film market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of BOPP film in the BOPP film market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of BOPP film in the BOPP film market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global BOPP film market by film type (transparent films, metalized films, and white/opaque), thickness (below 15 micron, 15 to 30 micron, 30 to 45 micron, and above 45 micron), application (food packaging, non-food packaging, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the BOPP film market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the BOPP film market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this BOPP film market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the BOPP film market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this BOPP film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this BOPP film market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years in this BOPP film market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global BOPP Film Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global BOPP Film Market by Film Type

3.3.1: Transparent

3.3.2: Metalized

3.3.3: White/Opaque

3.4: Global BOPP Film Market by Thickness

3.4.1: Below 15 Micron

3.4.2: 15 to 30 Micron

3.4.3: 30 to 45 Micron

3.4.4: Above 45 Micron

3.5: Global BOPP Film Market by Applications

3.5.1: Food Packaging

3.5.1.1: Confectionary

3.5.1.2: Biscuit/Bakery

3.5.1.3 Snacks

3.5.1.4 Pasta

3.5.1.5 Other Food

3.5.2: Non Food Packaging

3.5.3: Industrial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global BOPP Film Market by Region

4.2: North American BOPP Film Market

4.3: European BOPP Film Market

4.4: APAC BOPP Film Market

4.5: RoW BOPP Film Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global BOPP Film Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global BOPP Film Market by Thickness

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global BOPP Film Market by Applications

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global BOPP Film Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global BOPP Film Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global BOPP Film Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global BOPP Film Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Jindal Poly Films

7.2: Cosmo Films Ltd.

7.3: SIBUR

7.4: Uflex Limited

7.5: Treofan Group

7.6: Innovia Films

7.7: Inteplast Group

7.8: KOPAFILMS Elektrofolien GmbH

7.9: Zhejiang Kinlead Innovative Materials Co. Ltd.



