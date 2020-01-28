NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management team of Specialty diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. ( NASDAQ: PRPO ), would like to provide an explanation on the recent Amendment to the S-1 that was filed yesterday, on January 27, 2020.



The company filed its S-1 registration statement for the equity line by Lincoln Park on January 14, 2020. The company received the SEC's confirmation of no-review, however, the SEC requested that the company add a table with its executive compensation updated as of December 31, 2019. The company complied with this requirement by filing an amendment to the registration statement and adding a new section "Executive Compensation" on page 27. This is the sole change from the registration statement that was filed on January 14, 2019.

It is our understanding that following completion and filing of this amended registration statement we will be able to request from the SEC approval that the registration statement is effective.

“We recognize that these filings can be complex, and may require in-depth and timely review of company filings, as well as substantial financial knowledge, in order to understand these filings”, said Ilan Danieli, Precipio CEO. “We have decided that as part of our effort to provide as much transparency, from time to time the company will issue such press releases that help provide clarification to our shareholders on the business transactions we undertake.”

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the University of Pennsylvania, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to ICP technology, including financial projections related thereto and potential market opportunity, plans and prospects and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed on May 29, 2018, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and on the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as the Company’s prior filings and from time to time in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.