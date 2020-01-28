The Anti-Drone Market size is poised to be worth around US$ 4.43 billion by 2026 and growing at a CAGR of around 27.6% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research & Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “ Anti-Drone Market (By Technology: Laser, Kinetic, Electronics; By Application: Detection, Detection & Disruptions, Others; By End User: Military & Defense, Commercial, Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.

North America dominated the global anti-drone market in the year 2018. Different huge purposes behind the predominance of North America are the aerospace and defense sector, especially in U.S., is witnessing a growing adoption of anti-drone systems and technologies. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in U.S. has been testing various counter-UAS technologies at many airports across the country over the past few years, more escalating the product demand. Additionally, the U.S. military forces, along with the opposite North Atlantic treaty Organization (NATO) members, are using these systems in destroyed areas of Asian nation and Syria, leading to escalating product sales across the region. The growth can also be attributed to the presence of many key players in this region, like airbus Defence and space (US), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Department 13 International Ltd. (US), DeTect, Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin corporation. (US). Also, other factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing terrorist attacks and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones in the Americas, especially in the USA.

Asia- Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the next few years because of the accumulated government spending on the development of region and defense infrastructure across varied countries, like India and China. Additionally, various institutions and companies across the region as well as NovaSky, China National Nuclear Corporation, and therefore the Beijing Institute of Technology are forming collaborative partnerships to focus on the R&D of counter-UAS technologies, instigating large potential to the regional market size.

Detection has dominated the offering segment in the year 2018 and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. These systems involve various techniques for the detection and identification of drones, including the reflectance of a specific photon, radar reflectance, acoustic and electromagnetic emissions, and induced magnetic field. These systems are witnessing an increasing demand due to the rising number of security breach incidents across the world. Key counter-drone technology suppliers and system makers are giving a wide range of skilled equipment for drone detection, tracking, and identification so as to cater to this rising demand. These equipment include many perimeter detection and surveillance radars, RF spectrum analyzers, video and infrared systems, and acoustic sensors.

Laser segment dominated the market in 2018 and is predicted to witness a gradual growth over the forecast amount. Lasers are highly accurate and quick acting which make them an appropriate technology for anti-drone systems. Countries, like the United States, China, and Russia, are significantly investing in laser-based anti-drone systems and are expected to witness the best CAGR during the forecast amount. In August 2018, nation Army placed an order for Israeli anti-drone system, thereby changing into the primary customer for the new and advanced Drone Dome system. The Drone Dome built by Rafael will disable mobile UAS with a two-second concentration from its 5Kw hard kill laser effector.

Some of the key manufacturing companies included in the global anti-drone market are Thales Group (US), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (UK), Lockheed Martin Corp. (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (US), Dedrone (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.(Israel), DroneShield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (US), and Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC (US).

Some of the key observations regarding global anti-drone industry include:

In November 2018, the US Army awarded Raytheon Co. (US) a contract (worth USD 191 million) for Ku-band radio frequency radars. KuRFS, an advanced electronically scanned array system, fills an immediate US Army operational need for a C-UAV radar. Already deployed, KuRFS delivers precision fire control and "sense and warn" capability for multiple missions, including detection of the rocket, artillery, and mortar, and swarming UAS threats.

In September 2018, Dedrone (US) announced the launch of DroneTracker 3.5 that detects and tracks all the drones over a protected site. It can track each drone individually from a mile away and identify the location of the pilot. DroneTracker 3.5, hosted in the cloud or on-premise, uses Dedrone’s DroneDNA database to recognize and classify RF, Wi-Fi, and autonomous drones.

In September 2018, Thales Group (France), Department 13 International Ltd. (US), and EPE (Australia) signed an MOU for the integration of MESMER software into the Thales Bushmaster vehicle to produce the first robust mobile MESMER unit. MESMER is a counter drone system that provides a safe and effective method of protecting personnel and infrastructure from dangerous drones.

