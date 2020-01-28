CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Points is a new intimate half-day summit series around Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning in enterprise applications. Data Points is an exploration of the steps the world’s leading companies are taking to solve today’s key challenges in B2C operations, customer facing services, and marketing operations in Los Angeles and in in revenue and supply chain management in Chicago. For those practicing data science, it’s a chance to meet other experts and explore new tools and techniques; for managers and executives, it’s a place to find solutions to common bottlenecks in your data workflow.



Presentations at Data Points are typically given by senior and principal data scientists, data science and analytics managers, analytics executives, and operations research experts from various industries. Data Points topics are around applications of AI/ML and practical usages of deep learning, reinforcement learning, natural language processing, advanced optimization, and computer vision in enterprise operations including marketing, supply chain management, security, and logistics. Each Data Points Summit takes place over an afternoon with a mix of talks and a panel, followed by an evening reception.

The first Data Points Summit is in Chicago on March 5, 2020, focusing on revenue and supply chain management. The second is in Los Angeles on April 2, 2020, focusing on B2C operations, customer facing services, and marketing operations. Only 100 attendees are expected at each summit, making them intimate and impactful.

While many summits provide enterprise use cases, Data Points goes further by putting you face-to-face with leaders in data who have implemented data practices at scale. “The ability to make lasting connections at these events can’t be understated. You’re exploring the data problems in your micro-industry in your own neighborhood, connecting with people who do what you do where you do it.” said Ilya Katsov, Head of Data Science at Grid Dynamics.

For those unable to make it to Chicago or Los Angeles, Data Points will be announcing additional event locations later this year.

Data Points is produced by Grid Dynamics , an engineering IT services company known for transformative, mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance and technology sectors. The event series is co-produced by Formulatedby , a data science marketing firm known for other event series like Data Science Salon and Afternoon of Data.

For more information on the Data Points Summit Series visit https://data-points.ai

