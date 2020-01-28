DENVER, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), has entered into an agreement with a five-surgeon group based in Western Colorado (the “Agreement”). Pursuant to the Agreement, Assure is providing IONM for two hospitals, one of which is the largest medical center between Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah. Both hospitals serve residents in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah. Assure has already performed its first case with this surgeon group.



“The strong organic growth Assure generated in 2019 is continuing in 2020,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “This agreement demonstrates the sizable market opportunity we are targeting to provide IONM services at rural hospitals and surgery centers, many of which are searching for new solutions, and committed to providing access, quality of care and reliable staffing at their facilities.”

Farlinger added, “We leveraged our strong reputation, scale and significant presence in Colorado to add this new surgeon group relationship.”

This five-surgeon group performs more than 400 cases per year. The substantial majority of its procedures are spine related.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

