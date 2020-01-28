TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced it has received notification of validation of European patent number EP 3356554 for its methods for subtyping diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), effective October 2019. HTG was previously granted a patent for this technology in the United States in 2018.



Lymphoma is the most common blood cancer, and DLBCL is the most common form of non‑Hodgkin’s lymphoma, accounting for up to 30 percent of newly diagnosed cases. There is no single, accepted diagnostic test for distinguishing germinal center B-cell-like (GCB) and non-GCB (for example, activated B-cell-like or ABC) DLBCL subtypes and/or for determining the prognosis of or treatment(s) for DLBCL patients.

“We are pleased to receive notification of the patent grant in Europe for our gene expression subtyping methodology used to distinguish the GCB vs. ABC subtypes for DLBCL,” said John Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG. “We believe molecular subtyping may be used to better predict the prognosis and/or treatment of lymphoma patients who might benefit from such personalized medicine.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential predictive benefits of molecular subtyping. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks relating to the ability of molecular subtyping to perform as intended or expected. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



