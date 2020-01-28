QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO, OTCQX: HEOFF) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2019.

“The whole team is delighted with this mention! Our priority in the coming quarters will be to improve H 2 O Innovation’s liquidity on securities. We plan to put more effort into our investor relations campaigns to raise awareness of H 2 O Innovation in North America as well as internationally. We also want to demonstrate that the Corporation is stronger and more diversified than ever, thanks to the latest transactions which have solidified our unique business model”, stated Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

For the complete 2020 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2020_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and aftermarket services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com



Contact:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170

marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60ddc599-93b8-4da6-ac84-bde7a8d1ad4a