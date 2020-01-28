CLEVELAND, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lubrizol Engineered Polymers has announced the commercial release of its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A, which is the only TPU certified for HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 4200 series 3D printing solution.



As a certified HP materials partner, ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A has been developed in close collaboration with HP. Lubrizol’s rigorous materials development work was supported by an extensive beta testing program conducted by ZiggZagg NV, a Belgian 3D printing service provider and member of HP’s Digital Manufacturing Network, a global community of digital manufacturing service providers with the capabilities to help design, produce, and deliver high quality plastic and metal final parts at scale leveraging HP‘s Multi Jet Fusion and Metal Jet 3D printing solutions.

The release of ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A will allow Lubrizol customers to effectively target a variety of commercial TPU applications with an advanced additive manufacturing technology. Applications for the new material include footwear and prostheses (lightweight performance through lattice structures, optimized for cushioning applications), wearables (skin contact certification pending), seals (oil resistance) and a wide variety of industrial applications.

ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A is a flexible thermoplastic material with excellent processing and cold unpacking properties similar to PA12 while delivering excellent elongation and tensile strength. The new material also has good energy rebound, high impact absorption, a low abrasion rate and good compression. These properties make this material a perfect solution for newly designed prototyping and scale-up manufacturing applications while enabling consistent part quality and a cost-efficient solution.

"3D printing technology is revolutionizing the manufacturing industry and changing the way we design and produce component parts,” says Gert-Jan Nijhuis, director global strategic marketing for Lubrizol. Nijhuis adds “We are pleased to announce the commercial release of ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A, which was developed with mass production and ease of post-processing in mind. We look forward to continuing the productive relationship between Lubrizol and HP to further expand our portfolio, maximizing value for our customers and enabling the digital industrial revolution.”

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 60 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com .

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers’ products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers’ success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

