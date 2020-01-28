SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announces the filing of U.S. Patent Application No. 16/719,634 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its new wireless-capable EV ARC™ product. The patent pending Inductive EV ARC™ will have the capability of charging EV vehicles via a wireless receiver without plugging the vehicle in with a charging cable.



The new product will be equipped with a wireless power transmitter installed in the baseplate of the unit, which delivers electrical energy to charge the EV’s batteries through the air. EV ARC™ products are ideal infrastructure solutions for inductive or wireless charging because the transmitters can be integrated into the product rather than requiring further disruptive construction and electrical work when installing a similar grid-tied transmitter into a parking space.

Wireless EV charging will allow fleet managers and consumers to feel confident that their vehicles never miss a charge due to an operator neglecting to plug them in after use. Any operator using the patent pending Inductive EV ARC™ will simply park on the EV ARC™ as usual. The inductive charge will commence automatically without further requirements for human intervention. To disengage the charging process, the vehicle operator may simply drive away.

“This latest patent pending product will enable us to deliver even more ease and convenience to our customers,” said Envision CEO Desmond Wheatley. “The EV ARC™ is already the easiest and fastest deployed EV charging infrastructure solution in the world. Now it will offer the ability to fuel a vehicle by doing no more than parking on it. As an EV driver myself, I’m thrilled by the idea of powering my car with sunshine wirelessly and with no effort.”

Envision believes that inductive or wireless charging will deliver a new level of convenience and security for its government and enterprise customers. And as autonomous vehicles (AVs) become more widely adopted, the requirement for EV charging that does not require human intervention will become acute.

About Envision Solar

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique, patented, sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security, and outdoor media including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Contacts:

Corporate and Media:

Sandra Peterson

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Envision Solar International

Sandra.Peterson@envisionsolar.com

858 799 4583