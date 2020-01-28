ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced that it is recognized as a Leader in the Winter 2020 G2 Grid report for iPaaS for the eighth consecutive quarter, outranking dozens of other integration vendors. G2 category Grid Reports assess reviews by verified users, providing unbiased ratings on user satisfaction, features, and price based on the most reviews available anywhere.



Jitterbit was named a Leader based on its high customer satisfaction scores and large market presence. It was rated as the #1 product among several iPaaS vendors by mid-market companies, receiving top scores such as being best at meeting customer requirements, easiest to set up, easiest to do business with, and providing best support. In addition, it was rated as the #1 product by enterprise companies for being best at meeting customer requirements, easiest to use, having the highest user adoption, being the most implementable product, and most likely to be recommended by reviewers.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Jitterbit received the highest “Implementation Index” score from enterprise companies that reviewed iPaaS vendors. Implementation index is affected by factors such as providing a dashboard for managing cloud integrations, allowing users to govern and manage connections, connecting data from multiple disparate systems and consolidating cloud solutions into a single platform.

Also, Jitterbit received the highest “Relationship Index” score from mid-market companies that reviewed iPaaS vendors and the highest score for the overall iPaaS category . Relationship index is affected by factors such as customers' reporting, ease of doing business with the vendor, customers' satisfaction with the product's quality of support and customers' likelihood to recommend the iPaaS vendor.

Finally, Jitterbit received the highest “Usability Index” score among iPaaS vendors from enterprise companies that reviewed iPaaS vendors. Usability Index is affected by factors such as customer satisfaction with the ease of use of the product, customer satisfaction with the ease of administration of the product, customer responses to the Meets Requirements question and user adoption percentage based on reviews.

Overall, ninety-six percent of users gave the company a rating of 4 or 5 stars. Reviewers describe Jitterbit as:

"Great tool to connect different platforms."

"A nimble, cost-effective workhorse."

"Excellent tool with a brilliant support team."

To learn more about Jitterbit, contact our team or read about Jitterbit's award winning API integration platform .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

