SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) would like to announce to its valued shareholders that effective January 31, 2020, Mr. David A. Flores will be stepping down from his role as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer. This move comes as part of the Company’s ongoing reorganization with the intent to promote diversification and new venture opportunities for its long-term profitability objectives. Mr. Flores’s resignation from Global Payout also extends to his role as Executive Vice President of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation and his current seat as a GOHE Board Member.



Mr. Flores joined the Global Payout executive team in June 2018 following the Company’s reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology. Since then, he has been instrumental in guiding the Company through the successful completion of its two-year audit, in addition to playing a key leadership role alongside CEO, Vanessa Luna in the internal restructuring of the Company and effective launch of the MTrac brand.

“I am eternally appreciative of the hard work, determination and sacrifice Mr. Flores has demonstrated over the last year and a half with Global Payout,” said Global Payout CEO, Vanessa Luna. “His diligence and intellect were instrumental in working effectively with our accountants and auditors to successfully complete our two-year audit despite the significant challenges and frustrations that were encountered throughout its process. The positive impact on our company can be traced back to before he and I took control of Global Payout in June of 2018 and to the foundation he helped to develop for MoneyTrac Technology, which was the precursor to the success we have achieved with MTrac Tech. While his presence on our team will be missed, I am appreciative of the job he did to develop an incredibly stable foundational structure for the company and one that I am excited to continue building and expanding from.”

“I will be forever grateful of the incredible opportunity I have had to help reshape and restructure the core of this company,” said David Flores. “Opportunities such as the one I have had here with Global Payout are few and far between in one’s career. Much of my focus over the last year and a half has been directed towards the effective rehabilitation of the company’s internal structure with the intent to position it for long-term success and profitability. The two-year audit has unquestionably been one of the largest obstacles this company has had to clear in order to get itself on a path to profitability and with that obstacle finally in our rearview mirror, I am confident that this is the best moment for me to step aside and allow the vision of Ms. Luna to take lead. I do, however, intend to continue to lend my knowledge and expertise to Ms. Luna and the company from time-to-time and when it is called upon. Global Payout in my opinion, is ready to position itself for far greater business ventures, potential mergers and acquisitions, and prestigious new business partners. The newly available board seat will be offered to strategic partners that can help the Company move to the next level.”

In closing, David Flores stated, “I would like to personally thank all of the valued shareholders for your ongoing support and assure you I will be supporting alongside you as a shareholder and believer in the Global Payout team.”

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global’s current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on “high risk” and “high cost” industries. The Company’s flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac’s creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the “Key to Cashless®﻿.”

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



Media Contacts:

